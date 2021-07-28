Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in AT&T by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 145,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 80,982 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of AT&T by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

T stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 244,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,504,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

