Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 74 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $521.41. 73,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

