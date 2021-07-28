SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

SBAC opened at $340.79 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $341.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.07 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.