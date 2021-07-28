Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCYYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 35,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

