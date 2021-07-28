Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SCYYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 35,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
About Scandium International Mining
