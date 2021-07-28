Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,971 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

NYSE PEN opened at $261.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,632.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

