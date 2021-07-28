Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

