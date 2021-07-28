Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $491,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

