Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $456.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.10 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

