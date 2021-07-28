Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,919 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,204,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,186,000 after purchasing an additional 423,142 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

