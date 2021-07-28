Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $102,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

