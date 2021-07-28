Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MUR stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

