Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,093,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $329,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. 1,714,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

