Schroder Investment Management Group Has $207.11 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,918 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $207,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.15. The stock had a trading volume of 224,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

