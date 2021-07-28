Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 19,552 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.93% of Booking worth $892,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $21.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,224.47. 7,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,252.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

