Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 444,241 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,241 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $598,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,339. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

