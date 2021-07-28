Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 261,566 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 261,566 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.32% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $165,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.