Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 322,066 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $239,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,814,000 after purchasing an additional 856,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

