Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 651,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20. Scientific Games has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 251,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

