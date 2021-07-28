Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$34.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

RUSMF traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 3,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24. Russel Metals has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

