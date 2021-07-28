Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:SRL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 3,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,463. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.76% of Scully Royalty worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

