Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
NYSE:SRL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 3,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,463. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59.
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.