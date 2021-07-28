Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.67. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,322 shares of company stock worth $10,713,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

