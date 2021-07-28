Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08.

SHIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

