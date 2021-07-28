Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$7.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SES. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.25. 400,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,085. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,250.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

