SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,209.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and last traded at GBX 1,208 ($15.78), with a volume of 251036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,194.50 ($15.61).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGRO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £14.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,106.53.

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

