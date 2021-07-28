Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $72.69 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.69 million and $36.37 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00039061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006581 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002440 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

