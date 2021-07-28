Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,740 ($35.80). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,732 ($35.69), with a volume of 334,305 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,559.95. The firm has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.