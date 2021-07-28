SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SFS Group stock remained flat at $$114.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $114.80.

Get SFS Group alerts:

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.