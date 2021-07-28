SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Down 8%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $10.12. 15,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,799,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

