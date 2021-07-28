SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SGSOY opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

