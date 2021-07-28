SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SGSOY opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

