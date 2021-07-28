Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 147.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

