Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.