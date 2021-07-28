Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.97

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 40118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.