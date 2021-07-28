Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,508.00 and last traded at $1,508.00. 12,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,400,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,555.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,500.79.

The firm has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,392.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

