Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Declines By 87.3%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the June 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

