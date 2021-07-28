Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Increases By 708.5%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a growth of 708.5% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

