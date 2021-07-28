Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Increases By 708.5%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a growth of 708.5% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.
OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
