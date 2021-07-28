Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declines By 76.9%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 457.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.