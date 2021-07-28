Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Decreases By 98.5%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY remained flat at $$59.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891. China National Building Material has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.