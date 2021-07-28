Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Decreases By 98.5%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY remained flat at $$59.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891. China National Building Material has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

