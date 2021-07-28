Short Interest in Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Decreases By 96.3%

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRMBQ remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Crumbs Bake Shop has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Crumbs Bake Shop alerts:

Crumbs Bake Shop Company Profile

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc is engaged in the business of selling of cupcakes, cakes, pies, cookies and other baked goods, as well as hot and cold beverages. The company offers its products through its stores, e-commerce division, catering services and wholesale distribution business. It operates in the urban, suburban, commercial, and residential markets.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.