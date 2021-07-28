Short Interest in Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Decreases By 96.3%

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CRMBQ remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Crumbs Bake Shop has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Crumbs Bake Shop Company Profile
