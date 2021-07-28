Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Expands By 306.6%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 306.6% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FMHI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,611,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter.

