Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Drops By 67.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $58.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,793,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

