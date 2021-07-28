Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Drops By 64.1%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the June 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Flower One alerts:

FLOOF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19. Flower One has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.