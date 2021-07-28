Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Rises By 260.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FMANF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29.

Get Freeman Gold alerts:

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.