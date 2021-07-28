Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Rises By 260.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FMANF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29.
About Freeman Gold
