Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Decreases By 94.8%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the June 30th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter.

EDOC opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62.

