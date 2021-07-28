Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Decreases By 86.7%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSHHY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $681.04 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

