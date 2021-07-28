Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Decreases By 86.7%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSHHY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $681.04 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.