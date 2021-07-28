Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Increases By 225.3%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a growth of 225.3% from the June 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HUSA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,965. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 470.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

