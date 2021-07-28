Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Increases By 1,825.0%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 1,825.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,625,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

