Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Declines By 74.6%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

JAPAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.43. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

