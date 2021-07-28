Short Interest in Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Drops By 66.0%

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BOTY opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Company Profile

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc, a media company, focuses on developing, producing, promoting, and distributing entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, video on demand, and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name.

