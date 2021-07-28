Short Interest in Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Drops By 66.0%

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BOTY opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Company Profile
