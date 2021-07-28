Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Drops By 80.0%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MNBEY stock remained flat at $$54.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MinebeaMitsumi has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $56.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.02.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

