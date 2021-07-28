Short Interest in NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Drops By 89.4%

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the June 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NextMart stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 127,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,351. NextMart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

NextMart Company Profile

NextMart, Inc engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development.

